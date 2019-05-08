Nellore: Stray dog chews country-made bomb, dies

-
ALSO READ
Prime Minister to inaugurate ASI museum in Odisha
Woman arrested in suspected honour killing case in Gaya
People must first accomplish internal disarmament before aiming for external disarmament: Dalai Lama
Kins of missing followers file complaints against Nepal godman 'Buddha Boy', police launch search operation
Board of Zen Technologies approves issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
-
A stray dog was killed in Udayagiri on Wednesday when it chewed up a country-made bomb which ended up exploding in its mouth.
"The bomb, suspected to have been manufactured to hunt jungle pigs, was chewed up by the dog. It exploded in the dog's mouth, blowing up its head to smithereens," said police officials.
A case has been registered in the incident and further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU