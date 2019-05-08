Nellore: Stray dog chews country-made bomb, dies

A stray dog was killed in on Wednesday when it chewed up a country-made bomb which ended up exploding in its mouth.

"The bomb, suspected to have been manufactured to hunt jungle pigs, was chewed up by the dog. It exploded in the dog's mouth, blowing up its head to smithereens," said police officials.

A case has been registered in the incident and further probe is underway.

