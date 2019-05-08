JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Indo-Israel relations will remain unaffected regardless of who is in power, says Ron Malka

Great for US, not good for China: Trump commends tariffs
Business Standard

Nellore: Stray dog chews country-made bomb, dies

ANI  |  General News 

A stray dog was killed in Udayagiri on Wednesday when it chewed up a country-made bomb which ended up exploding in its mouth.

"The bomb, suspected to have been manufactured to hunt jungle pigs, was chewed up by the dog. It exploded in the dog's mouth, blowing up its head to smithereens," said police officials.

A case has been registered in the incident and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU