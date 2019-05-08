Priyanka challenges Modi to fight last 2 phases on demonetisation

In a show of strength, Vadra on Wednesday took out a a roadshow in the capital and challenged to fight the last two phases of elections on issues like demonetisation, in a reposte to his challenge to her party to contest the remaining polls on late Rajiv Gandhi's legacy.

Huge crowds accompanied Gandhi, who rode on an open vehicle with the party candidate and former in North East constituency to cheering party workers and common people as she waved at them and accepted their greetings.

Making short speeches enroute the show that carried on for about three hours, challenged Modi to fight the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections on the basis of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and "failed" promises he made to the youth of the country.

"Modi ji came to Dlhi five years back but I was born here. I know every corner of the city. people are bored of your speeches, Modi ji. I, a girl, am giving you an open challenge. Fight the last two phases of elections on the basis of demonetisation, GST, women security and on those failed promises that you made to the youth of this country," she said to the cheering crowd.

Modi on Tuesday challenged the to fight the remaining two phases on Rajiv Gandhi's legacy after Rahul and other attacked him for describing the late as a "brashtachari no 1".

Taking a pot shot at Modi, Priyanka faulted him for blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family to hide his own incapability.

"Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When asks them they say, "What should we do, Nehru ji took away my sheet and hid it somewhere. What should I do, made boat out of my homework sheet and sunk it in some water," she said with an example.

In her speech, Dikshit appealed to the voters to back the Congress party.

"I would like to thank Priyanka ji on behalf of me and you (people) for being here. It encourages us. You should remember that on May 12, you have to for the Congress," former told the people.

Hours ahead of the Congress' leaders roadshow, Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said that Priyanka was "wasting her time" campaigning in the capital.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why doesn't she campaign in and She's doing rallies in UP against the (SP)- (BSP), she's doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's a direct fight with the BJP," Kejriwal said on Wednesday while addressing a presser.

Delhi will on May 12, in the sixth round of the Results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)