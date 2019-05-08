Cyclone Fani: Death toll rises to 41 in Odisha, says govt official

The death toll in rose to 41 while the rehabilitation is underway on war footing in the affected districts, Commissioner and Secretary, Information and Public Relations, told on Wednesday.

"41 casualties reported till now in Odisha," Singh, told

"There has been massive damage to in the state particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Kendrapada. On war footing, we are working for restoration of power infrastructure," Singh said.

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the today again reviewed the rescue and relief measures in the affected areas in the state with the senior officials of and Central Ministries or agencies concerned.

The informed that situation in eight out of total nine affected districts has improved.

About 3500 men are engaged in the restoration of power transmission lines, sub-stations etc. and more workers would also be arriving from and Telangana.

Landline in have started functioning and BSNL and other Telecom Service Providers have also somewhat improved their mobile services.

The state government, in coordination with the Centre, has prepared a detailed plan identifying priority areas for restoration of power and telecom facilities in and Bhubaneswar.

Water supply in urban and rural areas has been restored to a large extent with the help of diesel generator sets.

also informed that additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crores released by the Centre had been received by them.

While services have also resumed in Puri, non-availability of power and telecom connectivity was hampering the functioning of some ATMs.

which made landfall in district on May 3 left a trail of destruction in the state.

