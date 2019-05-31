Nepal FM congratulates Jaishankar

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday congratulated his newly appointed Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
"Foreign Minister Hon. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali @PradeepgyawaliK has congratulated H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on his appointment as the Minister of External Affairs of India today," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.
Jaishankar, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, is regarded as a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also hailed as his 'crisis manager' in matters of foreign affairs.
The External Affairs Ministry was previously headed by Sushma Swaraj, who opted out of contesting in the Lok Sabha polls citing her health. She had spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in Libya and Yemen.
Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
