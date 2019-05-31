Nepal FM congratulates Jaishankar

Nepal's Pradeep on Friday congratulated his newly appointed Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

" Pradeep @PradeepgyawaliK has congratulated H.E. Dr. on his appointment as the of today," the tweeted.

Jaishankar, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, is regarded as a and was also hailed as his 'crisis manager' in matters of foreign affairs.

The was previously headed by Sushma Swaraj, who opted out of contesting in the Lok Sabha polls citing her health. She had spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in and

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)