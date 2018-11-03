Nepal PM returns home after being discharged from hospital

KP has returned home after a five-day long treatment in a hospital.

was admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and on Monday morning after having an in the chest.

" KP has recovered fully and has been discharged from the hospital. All his tests and reports are normal," the hospital said.

Even though the hospital had deemed Oli's health condition as normal, the doctors waited till Friday evening for his kidney reports.

He was discharged at around 8:30 pm (local time).

The premier had undergone a in 2007 and is said to have a weak immune system. He was taken to hospital in the wee hours of Monday as he had a respiratory problem.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Oli is expected to get back to his work by Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)