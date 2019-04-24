Nepal Police seize 7 kg gold smuggled from China

Nepal Police on Tuesday seized seven kilograms of gold from an apple-laden container that arrived from China via the Kerung Port.
The district police also have arrested the container driver identified as Sher Guwabo Ghale aged 30.
"We have arrested the driver Sher Guwabo Ghale a resident of Naukunda Village Council from Timiure, Ghatter Khola late on Tuesday evening. Seven kilograms of illegal gold is also seized from him. Investigation is underway," Inspector for Rasuwa District Police, Ishwori Prasad Bhandari told ANI over the phone.
The gold was impounded from the cabin of the container in which a false button was created to resemble light, police said.
The market value of the requisite gold stands at about Rs 3.5 Crore Nepali rupees.
The Kerung Port, the only functioning trade port between Nepal and China usually sees illegal smuggling of the precious metal.
