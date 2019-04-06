Alexa can now tell you about your blood sugar levels

-
It might not be exactly private, but certainly helpful. You will now be able to ask Alexa to pull out important data from your health records.
Amazon announced that its Alexa-enabled devices can now handle customers' sensitive medical data. A new kit will allow approved developers to build Alexa skills that have access to the health data, Wired reports.
The new skills allow Alexa to relay and store blood sugar measurements from internet-connected monitoring devices, schedule doctors' appointments, pass on post-op instructions from hospitals, and provide prescription delivery updates by securely accessing customers' private medical information.
