New ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi visit Delhi temple

Hours after taking oath as a Cabinet Miniter, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with his wife Mridula Pradhan, paid a visit to temple situated in village of the capital on Friday.

Apart from Pradhan, and from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi also visited the shrine to seek blessings.

Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha MP, held the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio in Narendra Modi's first government.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, hailed for his austere lifestyle, will be a in the government.

The two ministers are representatives of Odisha - a state where the BJP gained substantially in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The party bagged eight parliamentary seats in the state, as to one in 2014.

Besides, the BJP which got only 10 seats in the 2014 polls, upped its tally to 23 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)