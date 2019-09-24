New York: PM Modi attends Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist & Violent Extremist Narratives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the UN headquarters here on Monday.

The Prime Minister earlier addressed the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage and Climate Action Summit.

At the Climate Action Summit, Modi said that the time for talking is over as he announced plans to increase India's renewable energy capacity to 450 GW from 175 GW and invited countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure being launched by India.

The Prime Minister referred to his call on the Independence Day for a people's movement to end the use of single-use plastic.

At the Universal Health Coverage meet, Modi announced that India has set the goal of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also apprised the UN member countries of the historic steps taken by his government to increase affordable healthcare access to far-flung areas in the country.

Besides the two important summits, the Prime Minister held a flurry of bilateral meetings with several leaders and reviewed bilateral ties. He also met UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

