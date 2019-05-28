NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP over video of woman being thrashed

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of reports about a video showing policemen beating a woman with a belt in Adarsh Nagar Police Station area in

The incident allegedly took place after the woman refused to disclose information about herself and the man who was with her in a park and had escaped when the police personnel raided the place. The incident came to light after a four-minute video of the same went viral on

The Commission has issued a notice to the of Police (DGP) calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the criminal case registered against the accused police.

The commission has directed the DGP to respond within six weeks.

Earlier today, Police said it has arrested all five accused who were involved in thrashing the woman. Those arrested include two police officials and three Special Police Officers.

According to the NHRC, a case has been registered against the accused policemen on charges of wrongful confinement, causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman.

