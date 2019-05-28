Two terrorists killed in Anantnag, arms confiscated

Two terrorists were killed and their arms and ammunition were confiscated by the security forces after an exchange of fire broke out between them in area of district on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dilbag Singh, of Police (DGP) said: " police and security forces have taken possession of bodies of two militants along with the arms and ammunition from the forest area where the operation took place. Their identities and affiliation to any outfit is yet to be ascertained."

Praising the zonal police for doing the working towards eradicating militancy in the valley, he said: " and his group have been eliminated from Most of their members were from "

Security forces had got a major breakthrough when one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24.

"Our district SPs and zonal officers are fully sensitised to make sure that boys are counselled well. As and when we get the report that boys are missing, police get immediately get in touch with their families. We try to locate and them," he added.

Eight terrorists have been neutralised and at least two have been captured by the security forces from in May alone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)