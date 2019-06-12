NIA arrests one in FIF terror funding case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the Falah-i- Foundation (FIF), terror funding case.

The accused is identified as who is a resident of and was evading his examination and arrest by hiding in for a long time.

"The accused was evading his examination and arrest by hiding himself in Dubai, UAE for long. Accordingly, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by and he was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New today on his arrival from Dubai," the agency said in a statement.

The terror funding case was registered by the agency last year under sections 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from operatives based abroad and were using the same to further the terror activities.

Falah-e- Foundation is a Lahore, based organization established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under UAPA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)