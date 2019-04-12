NIA files chargesheet against 5 in weapon loot case

Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against five people today in connection with a 2018 case relating to of service weapons from police personnel.

Charge Sheet was filed in the Special Court, against Gurjant Singh, Jarman Singh, Karamveer Singh, and under section 120 B, 307, 392 and 397 read with 34 of IPC, section 27 of Arms Act and sections 13(1), 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P) Act.

The case pertains to of service weapons from two Police personnel from Khala-Kamalpur Check Post, Police Station Jhinjhana, District Shamli on October 10, 2018.

has also revealed that during the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused and others looted service weapons from Police personnel with an intention to further use these weapons to eliminate a senior political the of due to ideological and religious fanaticism.

"It came on record that was highly motivated and radicalized to the cause of Khalistan. He not only used to share Khalistan related videos with his friend circle but he was also associated with a number of people of the same ideology through various He is fanatic to the core and hence got upset with the news of desecration of Gurugranth Sahib," the statement by read.

NIA has also said that after having failed in his attempts to obtain weapons of his desire and requirement, had carried out the weapon snatching incident in association with his associates

Further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)