Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis

A Russian couple was arrested for allegedly growing and possessing by the Crime Branch of the on Thursday.

"Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoriia Fomenko, 29, were arrested from their rented premises in Siolim Anjuna. They were growing in flower pots," said of Police, Crime Branch,

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of and other proscribed material, he said.

The couple had arrived in in November last year on a tourist visa, which was valid up to April 18, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)