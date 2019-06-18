NIA likely to file charge sheet in ISIS terror module case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a charge sheet in the House Court here in the case of busting an Islamic State (ISIS) module in the capital and city of Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that a 5,000-page charge sheet is likely to be filed by the end of the week as the mandatory six months period given under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) gets over. The charge sheet has to be filed within six months of registering an FIR.

According to sources, the charge sheet will be filed against 18 accused, including the of the module -- Mufti

Suhail along with resident had formed a self-financed and self-radicalised terror module inspired by the by the name of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

In December last year, the law enforcement agency along with the police of and carried out searches in Amroha, and other parts of the country.

The agency had claimed that the terror group was at the advanced stage of bomb-making as, during the raids 25 kg explosives, a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols, and 112 clocks to work as timers were seized.

During the probe, it was found that the plan was to carry out explosions and fidayeen attack at crowded places in and around the capital.

Faiz, who had allegedly arranged weapons for this purpose and even gone to Tral, Rajouri, and Bandipora last year to get training in weapon handling from the militants, was arrested in April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)