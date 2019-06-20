JUST IN
NIA raids residential premises in Coimbatore's Shanti Nagar area

ANI  |  General News 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raid at residential premises here in Shanti Nagar and recovered a hard disc and some documents in connection with an ISIS module case.

This comes a week after the probing agency arrested six youths from Coimbatore, who were allegedly a part of the ISIS module, propagating Sri Lankan bomber Zahran Hashim's preaching on social media.

One of the arrested youth was identified as Mohd Azarudeen, who runs a graphic design shop in Shanti Nagar.

On the basis of the information revealed by him, an NIA team conducted a search operation in the house of Sandhu who works along with Azarudeen and recovered a hard disc and some documents.

The in-charge of the ISIS module, sources said, was believed to be in touch with Easter Sunday bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim on Facebook.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 19:32 IST

