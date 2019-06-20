NIA raids residential premises in Coimbatore's Shanti Nagar area

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raid at residential premises here in Nagar and recovered a hard disc and some documents in connection with an module case.

This comes a week after the probing agency arrested six youths from Coimbatore, who were allegedly a part of the module, propagating Sri Lankan bomber Zahran Hashim's preaching on

One of the arrested youth was identified as Mohd Azarudeen, who runs a graphic design shop in Nagar.

On the basis of the information revealed by him, an team conducted a in the house of Sandhu who works along with Azarudeen and recovered a hard disc and some documents.

The in-charge of the module, sources said, was believed to be in touch with bombings mastermind on

