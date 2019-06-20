BJP attempting to weaken TDP: N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu on Thursday condemned BJP's "attempts at weakening" the party in the wake of four of his party's MPs deciding to merge themselves with the BJP.

Reacting to the development in the capital, he said that he was deliberating with senior party leaders on the issue.

"We condemn the attempts of the BJP in weakening TDP. The crisis is not new to the party," the former told ANI over the phone.

He said: "We fought with the BJP in interests of AP and only for the special category status for the state. We sacrificed central ministerial posts for the special status."

said that the party leaders should not worry about the development. "Leaders and cadre have nothing to be nervous about," he said.

In a blow to the TDP after its decimation in the recent elections, four of its six MPs from and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP here on Thursday.

Accompanied by BJP working J P Nadda and of the House in Thawar Chand Gehlot, three MPs -- Y S Chowdary, C M and T G Venkatesh -- met Venkaiah

They submitted a resolution to him purportedly passed by the legislature party of Telugu Desam in the where the merger decision was taken. The fourth -- G -- who is from Telangana, was not part of the delegation that met Naidu as he was stated to be in a hospital.

The resolution said the party met under the leadership of Chowdary and The TDP has six members in Rajya Sabha and three in the Lok Sabha.

"Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modi and the development policies being pursued by him in the overall interest of the nation, we have desired to merge with the BJP with immediate effect under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India," the resolution said.

It also said the meeting resolved to write to the BJP to accept the merger and convey his acceptance through a resolution to the Rajya Sabha and to request him to allow the merger.

