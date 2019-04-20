NIA searches 3 locations in Hyderabad, Wardha, nabs 4

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at three places here and at one place in Maharashtra's district in connection with an module case.

In 2016, had filed a charge-sheet in the case and had named three persons as accused in the case.

The agency nabbed four accused and recovered 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, one iPad, two laptops, one external hard disk, six pen drives, 6 SD cards, three Kenwood Walkie Talkie sets and other incriminating material from their possession.

"Questioning of the four suspects and the further investigation in the case are underway," the agency said in a statement.

The arrested accused included Sheikh Azhar ul Islam, Adnan Hassan, and

The charge-sheet said: "The investigation has disclosed that in furtherance of larger criminal conspiracy by the accused persons in connivance with others, supported and invited support for the ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organization, provided, arranged, managed and assisted in arranging and managing among the active operatives of the "

"..., provided them a platform and forum for holding online meetings, discussions and sharing views, thereby supporting the activities of the organization and professed to be the supporter and member of Islamic State of and Syria, thereby having committed the offences under Section 120-B of IPC and Sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the charge-sheet read further.

In 2018, the agency filed another supplementary charge sheet against and under sections 120B, 201 of IPC and section 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

