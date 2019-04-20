NIA picks up a youth in Hyderabad for ISIS links

The (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at a few places in and arrested a youth for his alleged links with an module.

The sleuths picked up the accused after conducting searches at eight places in the old city of Hyderabad, police sources said. The had also raided one place in Maharashtra's Wardha.

The youth was shifted to NIA's regional office in Madhapur here for questioning.

The raids were carried out in connection with the module and based on the inputs given by two accused arrested last year.

The had filed a supplementary chargesheet against and Mohammed in a court in in February this year.

According to the chargesheet, Basith, a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, was continuously making efforts to propagate the ideology of in for which he entered into a conspiracy with handlers and his associates. He and his associates were involved in identifying, motivating, and radicalizing gullible Muslim youths to join hands with him in the conspiracy.

The NIA said Abdul Qhadeer, also a resident of Chandrayanagutta, came under the influence of Basith because of their common intention to propagate the ideology of ISIS in for which he actively started meeting the other gang members.

"The recovery of explosive substances from his possession establishes his intention to fabricate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," the agency had said in February.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)