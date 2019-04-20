IS case: Four detained in NIA raids in Hyderabad, Maharashtra (2nd Lead)

The on Saturday carried out searches at four places in and Maharastra's and detained four people for questioining in connection with its investigation into the Islamic State module case, officials said.

According to a senior related to the probe, the agency carried out searches at early in the morning on the outskirts of and took three persons into custody for questioning.

The searches came after information from three youths arrested in August last year for alleged links with the IS, the said, adding it was found that a person from was in touch with and Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer, who were among the three. Both are currently lodged in jail.

The said that residence of was also raided in Hyderabad and after questioning him and his wife, he was later taken to the office for questioning.

The investigating agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Basith and Qadeer in February this year, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the two.

The official said that during the interrogation of Basith, he told NIA officials that Taaha had provided them shelter at

The official said that during the raids, the agency recovered a number of including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, an iPad, two laptops, an external hard disk, six Pen drives, six SD Cards and three Walkie Talkie sets of Kenwood and other documents.

According to NIA officials, Basith, a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, was continuously making efforts to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State in India, for which he had entered into a conspiracy with the handlers of the global group and his associates. He and his associates were involved in identifying, motivating, and radicalizing gullible Muslim youths to join hands with him in the conspiracy.

Qhadeer, also a resident of Chandrayangutta, came under the influence of Basith because of their common intention to propagate the IS ideology in India, for which he had actively started meeting the other gang members.

--IANS

aks-ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)