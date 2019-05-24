Ed Sheeran to release new album

Turns out that Ed Sheeran's latest song 'I Care' with was just the first track to release from Sheeran's elaborate collaborative album titled ' 6 Collaborations Project' which is all set to release on July 12.

After Sheeran and Bieber's hit duet, the 'Perfect' dropped another song 'Cross Me' featuring Chance the PnB Rock. Sheeran uploaded the official audio of the song on his YouTube channel.

The song, with its catchy lyrics and upbeat tune, is sure to make way into playlists!

The track is produced by FRED and composed by Sheeran, Chancelor Bennett, Fred Gibson, and

Adding to the excitement of his fans, Sheeran teased a song list which includes the name of all the upcoming tracks. However, he kept the collaborators' names under wraps, blacking them out.

The 28-year-old artiste took to his account to share the track list.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It's available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time," he captioned the post.

'I Care' received an overwhelming response and has been topping the chartbusters in UK, Australia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, US, reported Variety.

Sheeran's last album 'Divide' came out in March 2017.

Apart from releasing smashing hits, he will also be seen as himself in Danny Boyle's forthcoming film about a world with no Beatles titled 'Yesterday'.

