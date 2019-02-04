World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre shares how to deal with disease with positivity

Sonali Bendre, who is a survivor, on World Day, urged everyone to understand the and live each moment, every day.

She took to her account to share a powerful message on battling the life-threatening with caution, awareness and positivity. The posted a monochrome photo of herself along with a message.

She began her post by saying that the "C" word is such a dreaded word, that it was important to designate a special day for it to help people deal with the and spread awareness for the same.

"World Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we'd rather not talk about it… which is why it's important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease," she wrote.

She described how she too was scared but realised soon enough that burying her in the sand won't help. She continued, "I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it."

She went to say that from whatever little experience she has had, she would like everyone to know that getting emotional and weak was not going to help.

"There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay," she wrote.

Yesterday, she had put up an post, declaring that she was getting back to the sets "after a major sabbatical."

The way Sonali is fighting cancer is truly commendable!

Sonali had spent months in battling cancer. The has been undergoing treatment for a 'high-grade cancer'. She returned to after several months of treatment in City in December. Sonali has been very open about her cancer battle and during her time in NYC, she had kept her fans updated about her health with regular posts.

Some other celebrities including and too shared their cancer stories on

Arjun Rampal, whose mother suffered from cancer, wished that the world would find the cure for this The actor posted a picture of himself with his mother and wrote, "Today is World Cancer Day. A disease that is becoming an epidemic. I know what it means to go through this ordeal. There is nothing we can do even today but just hope. Hope that we find a cure. My prayers with all the fighters, their loved ones. Hoping we find a cure. #WorldCancerDay."

Sanjay Dutt, who lost his mother and wife to cancer shared an emotional post on his He wrote, "Having lost my mother & Richa to cancer, my heart goes out to everyone battling this More power & strength to you all. Today on #WorldCancerDay let's pledge our support in making this world cancer free!"

