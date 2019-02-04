Varun Dhawan finally reveals name of Remo D'souza's dance film

Dhawan, who teased his fans by sharing the release date of Remo D'souza's dance film today morning, has now revealed the name of the upcoming film.

The dance film has been titled 'Street Dancer'.

took to his handle to share the news with a video in which #RuleBreakers is used and the release date is also mentioned. He wrote alongside the clip, "Why walk on the streets when you can dance on them! Be a rule breaker and come fall in step with #StreetDancer3d this 8th November."

He added in another tweet, "Every rule will be broken - #streetdancer3d nov8th. We dance to express not to impress."

Many thought the film would be titled ' 3' as it's the third installment in the 'ABCD' series. However, with the title of the film, it's clear now that this one is a different dance film in 3D.

This is Varun's second collaboration with choreographer-filmmaker Remo. The duo had earlier teamed up for second installment of the hit franchise 'ABCD'. Apart from Varun, the dance film also stars in the lead role. Shraddha was also seen sharing screen space with in ' 2'.

Along with the lead pair, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, and in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a from After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in on 10 February.

Reportedly, was to play the leading lady in the film. In fact, Varun and Katrina recently appeared together on the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' to promote their dance drama. However, Katrina had to back out of the project because she was busy shooting for 'Bharat'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on November 8.

Apart from this film, Varun will also be seen in 'Kalank'. Meanwhile, Shraddha has three other films in her kitty including 'Saaho', 'Chhicchore', and Saina (Saina Nehwal's biopic).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)