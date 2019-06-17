Nitish Kumar calls internal meeting with health department seniors

After acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) took at least 100 lives in Muzaffarpur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called an internal meeting with the health department senior officials at 5
Nitish Kumar recently announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to AES in Muzaffarpur. He had also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.
AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.
The death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur rose to 100 on Monday, officials said. According to official data, 83 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 have lost their lives in Kejriwal hospital in the city.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of AES.
Nitish Kumar met former President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Sunday. However, what transpired between the duo is not known.
