J-K: Army Major injured in ecounter with terrorists in Anantnag dies

ANI  |  General News 

An Army Major of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles who was injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag on Monday, died during treatment in hospital.

Another injured, a soldier, is presently undergoing treatment.

"We will be able to give you more information once the encounter is over," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said earlier.

Earlier on June 12, five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had lost their lives and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists here.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 16:22 IST

