Indian Army's Northern Command celebrates its 48th Raising Day

Indian Army's - the most active formation engaged in dealing with counter-terrorism operations against terrorists in - celebrated its 48th Raising Day in Udhampur on Monday.

"On the 48th Raising Day, Lt Gen Singh extends warm greetings to all ranks, their families and civilian staff. He paid homage to the martyrs and exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of the Nation," the said in a tweet.

On this occasion, the of the command Lt Gen Singh paid homage to the martyrs & exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of the Nation.

was raised on June 17, 1972. It has been at the forefront of the nation's effort to counter security challenges posed by terrorism and externally sponsored proxy war in J & K.

The Command with the motto of being 'forever in operations' has the unique distinction of having been "in war" in every major conflict of Post-Independence.

The command with its headquarters in Udhampur looks after almost entire including borders with both and

The formation has three Corps under it including the 14 Corps in Leh, in and 16 Corps in Nagrota near Jammu.

The Northern Command was also responsible for conducting the 2016 surgical strikes. The of the command Lt Gen Singh was the of Operations at that time and is credited for the successful conduct of the raids inside Pakistan-held territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)