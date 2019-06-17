UP: Newly appointed ADG Law and Order praises his predecessor

The newly appointed General ADG (Law and Order), PV on Monday said that the tenure of the previous ADG was full of challenges and he had taken stern actions against dangerous criminals in the state.

ADG (Law and Order) has been transferred as and Reforms Services, while ADG Varanasi zone P. is the new General (Law and Order).

said, "During Kumar's tenure as ADG Law and Order, there were stern actions against hardcore criminals. The STF also contributed to that. The festivals were celebrated peacefully. Under Kumar's guidance, the Investor's Summit, Kumbh in Prayagraj and Lok Sabha polls were conducted nicely. He will do well in the prison's department."

Kumar said, "When I think of my two years as ADG Law and Order, I feel there were shortcomings on one or two fronts. When I took charge, I face the challenge of Kavad Yatra and then the festival of came when a few bad incidents happened. I regard the incidents that occur on April 2 and 3 after the SC/ST Act Amendment as my failure."

"There was violence in Aligarh and Saharanpur which we stopped. When people see good work the whole team is praised, similarly, when there are faults then the whole team has to take the responsibility," he added.

