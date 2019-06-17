UP: Newly appointed ADG Law and Order praises his predecessor

-
-
The newly appointed Additional Director General ADG (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh PV Rama Shastri on Monday said that the tenure of the previous ADG Anand Kumar was full of challenges and he had taken stern actions against dangerous criminals in the state.
ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar has been transferred as Director General/IG Prison Administration and Reforms Services, while ADG Varanasi zone P.V. Rama Shastri is the new Additional Director General (Law and Order).
Rama Shastri said, "During Kumar's tenure as ADG Law and Order, there were stern actions against hardcore criminals. The STF also contributed to that. The festivals were celebrated peacefully. Under Kumar's guidance, the Investor's Summit, Kumbh in Prayagraj and Lok Sabha polls were conducted nicely. He will do well in the prison's department."
Kumar said, "When I think of my two years as ADG Law and Order, I feel there were shortcomings on one or two fronts. When I took charge, I face the challenge of Kavad Yatra and then the festival of Muharram came when a few bad incidents happened. I regard the incidents that occur on April 2 and 3 after the SC/ST Act Amendment as my failure."
"There was violence in Aligarh and Saharanpur which we stopped. When people see good work the whole team is praised, similarly, when there are faults then the whole team has to take the responsibility," he added.
