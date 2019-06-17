Wreath-laying ceremony held for J-K SHO Khan

The wreath-laying ceremony of (SHO) Arshad Khan, who succumbed to he sustained in terror attack, was held here on Monday.

Many senior police officials paid their respects to Khan. Among them were the of Police, and Senior of Police (Srinagar) and others.

The 40-year-old was injured while carrying out a stand-off counter-attack on the terrorists at KP road in at about 4:50 pm on June 12.

Arshad was flown to the capital when his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his at the AIIMS on Sunday.

