Wreath-laying ceremony held for J-K SHO Khan

-
ALSO READ
J-K Police SHO injured in Anantnag attack succumbs to injuries at AIIMS
2 CRPF personnel, 5 others killed in terrorist attack in JK
J&K policeman injured in 'fidayeen' attack succumbs
5 CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in J-K; 1 terrorist gunned down
J-K Guv expresses grief over demise of SHO Arshad Khan
-
The wreath-laying ceremony of Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Khan, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in Anantnag terror attack, was held here on Monday.
Many senior police officials paid their respects to Khan. Among them were the Director General of Police, Deputy Inspector General and Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) and others.
The 40-year-old SHO was injured while carrying out a stand-off counter-attack on the terrorists at KP road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm on June 12.
SHO Arshad was flown to the national capital when his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU