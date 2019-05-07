Army postpones critical wargames due to deployment on Pakistan border

Due to the deployment of troops in forward locations along the border in wake of the attack, a critical exercise to test the Integrated Battle Groups has been postponed by the for some time.

In the exercise planned to be conducted by fighting formations under the Chandimandir-based Army's Western Command, the wanted to test the swiftness of Integrated Battle Groups, sources said.

The Army is working to create Integrated Battle Groups as war fighting formations which would have all the elements of warfare including tanks, artillery, air defence and logistics along with the infantry.

The critical Corps-level exercise planned in the area was supposed to be the test-bed for the Integrated Battle Groups.

"The exercise was planned to be held in May this year but due to the deployment along the border, the wargames had to be postponed for some time. The exercise will be held soon after the precautionary deployment gets over," sources in the Army said.

As per plans, the Army wanted to test two types of configurations of the IBG during the exercise including one for offensive roles, which during hostilities involves cross-border operations and the other for defensive postures to withstand an enemy onslaught. During the exercise, IBGs will be used instead of brigades.

A brigade comprises of about three to four units, each having about 800 troops.

If proven successful, the IBGs would entirely change the way the plans to fight conventional wars.

The IBGs are part of Army chief Bipin Rawat's initiatives to reorganise and right-size the operational structure of the force to make it more effective and lethal during wars.

