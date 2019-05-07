IMA cadet dies during navigation exercise

A Gentlemen of (IMA) lost his life as he fell into a gorge here during a routine night navigation exercise in the mountains on Tuesday.

" sustained a and was given immediate medical attention on the spot. He was rushed in an ambulance to Military Hospital, Dehradun but was declared brought dead on arrival," said IMA.

This exercise is conducted every term for Gentlemen Cadets of the second term at the IMA.

was an ex-NDA who had joined IMA in January 2019 after three years of training at Defence Academy. A procedural court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

