Solang Valley draped in white with fresh snowfall

The Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district was draped in white after fresh snowfall enveloped the area on Saturday.
While Shimla and Manali witnessed rainfall, other hill stations like Kalpa and Chitkul in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti received heavy snowfall.
The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next few days.
On Friday, around 70 people were rescued from the Lahaul Spiti valley after vehicular movement was shut on the Manali-Leh Highway due to heavy snowfall. All the rescued people were brought to Manali.
Apart from Himachal Pradesh, the state of Jammu and Kashmir also saw fresh snowfall in Sonmarg area in Ganderbal district.
