Amritsar train accident: Commission of Railway Safety to conduct inquiry

The (CRS) will conduct an inquiry into the train tragedy in which at least 60 people were killed earlier this month.

The matter has become a matter of great public discourse, especially raising concerns regarding the safety of people trespassing on railway tracks. MP held a meeting with of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal and handed over a letter, requesting an inquiry by the CRS in the incident.

The has considered the request and other facts, circumstances and legal provisions. As per the law, it is not mandatory, in such cases, for an inquiry to be conducted by the of (CCRS), but it is not impermissible either.

In the past, CRS inquiries have been conducted in incidents where people have been run over by trains on railway tracks.

Although the Railways does not appear to be responsible in this incident, the issue of inquiry conducted by an independent and technically competent authority, not reporting to Ministry of Railways, was considered and a request was made to the CCRS to conduct an inquiry in this matter.

Considering this, the CCRS has ordered a statutory inquiry into the incident.

On October 20, Chief Minister had ordered a magisterial inquiry under the of to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The accident took place at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in on October 19 after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto the railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy.

