No decision on future of 'Gathbandhan' in BSP review meeting

No decision concerning the future of the Grand alliance was taken during meeting held here on Monday, claimed party sources.

No discussions took place on the future of BSP's alliance with the (SP) and RLD, they added. The meeting was chaired by party supremo Mayawati.

The meeting was held to accesses party's poor performance in in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Riding high on Modi-wave, BJP bagged 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BSP and SP managed to bag only 10, 5 seats respectively. drew a blank.

"It was a closed door review meeting, election results were discussed. It was analyzed why we lost, how we lost. Several issues including EVMs were discussed. No decision or discussion took place on the future of Gathbandhan," said a party source.

