A special court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on an application by fugitive diamond merchant who termed the investigation into the PNB scam case as 'incomplete" and sought further probe.

The plea filed by Choski's came up for hearing before UM Mudholkar, who posted the matter for hearing to June 17.

"There has been an incomplete investigation of various vital aspects by the investigating The IO has submitted an incomplete charge sheet before the court without making proper and complete investigation," the application said.

It contended that the incomplete investigation led to the "failure" of Choksi's business. "The failure of the applicant's business was termed as 'fraud' by the CBI. The flaws were on the part of the and the auditors and not the accused," the plea submitted.

The petitioner claimed that "false" FIRs were filed by the (CBI) against him on February 2 and February 15, 2018.

Speaking to ANI, Choksi's said, "We moved an application in the court today contending that no lapses were made on the part of my client. In fact, they were made on the part of (PNB) officers and auditors... We explained several lapses to the during the hearing, which had been ignored by the investigating "

and nephew are key accused in the (PNB) fraud case. They fled the country a year ago. The scam is estimated at USD two billion.

was granted citizenship of on January 15, 2018.

On March 22, Choksi had moved an application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, stating his long history of heart ailment and a blood clot in the brain as the reason for not being able to appear before it.

