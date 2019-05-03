-
ALSO READ
No gold shifted outside India in 2014 or thereafter, says RBI refuting reports
RBI says no gold shifted out of India in 2014 or after
RBI yet to approve Lakshmi Vilas Bank-IHFL merger
Bandhan Bank to buy Gruh Finance in share-swap deal
Lakshmi Vilas Bank vaults after board OKs merger with Indiabulls Housing
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday denied media reports that it had shifted part of gold holding in 2014 to other countries.
In a statement issued on Friday the RBI said, "It is a normal practice for Central Banks world over, to keep gold reserves overseas with Central Banks of other countries for safe custody. No gold was shifted by RBI from India to countries in 2014 or thereafter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU