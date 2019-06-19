JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Game of Thrones' would have changed if this scene wasn't scrapped
Business Standard

Five MPs yet to take oath in Lok Sabha

ANI  |  Politics 

After the first two days exclusively earmarked for oath-taking by MPs, five newly-elected lawmakers are yet to do so in the Lok Sabha.

The members who are yet to take oath or make solemn affirmation are Santosh Kumar (Janatal Dal-U, Purnia, Bihar), Prajwal Revanna (Janata Dal-S, Hassan, Karnataka), Atul Kumar Singh (BSP, Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh) and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty (both belonging to TMC from Basihat and Jadavpur respectively in West Bengal.

Anubhav Mohanty of BJD from Odisha took oath today.

All the other 537 elected MPs have taken the oath in the first two days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU