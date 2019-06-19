Five MPs yet to take oath in Lok Sabha

-
After the first two days exclusively earmarked for oath-taking by MPs, five newly-elected lawmakers are yet to do so in the Lok Sabha.
The members who are yet to take oath or make solemn affirmation are Santosh Kumar (Janatal Dal-U, Purnia, Bihar), Prajwal Revanna (Janata Dal-S, Hassan, Karnataka), Atul Kumar Singh (BSP, Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh) and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty (both belonging to TMC from Basihat and Jadavpur respectively in West Bengal.
Anubhav Mohanty of BJD from Odisha took oath today.
All the other 537 elected MPs have taken the oath in the first two days.
