Five MPs yet to take oath in Lok Sabha

After the first two days exclusively earmarked for oath-taking by MPs, five newly-elected lawmakers are yet to do so in the

The members who are yet to take oath or make solemn affirmation are Santosh Kumar (Janatal Dal-U, Purnia, Bihar), Prajwal Revanna (Janata Dal-S, Hassan, Karnataka), (BSP, Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh) and and (both belonging to TMC from Basihat and Jadavpur respectively in

Anubhav Mohanty of BJD from Odisha took oath today.

All the other 537 elected MPs have taken the oath in the first two days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)