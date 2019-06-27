2011 Neetu Solanki murder case: Delhi Police to file abatement of charge as accused dies

Delhi Police will file for an abatement of charge in 2011 Neetu Solanki murder case after the accused died due to the liver ailment in a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day.

Informing about the matter, ACP (Crime) Delhi Police, Rajeev Ranjan said that accused Raju Gehlot who was absconding since 2011 after allegedly killing his live-in partner, he had changed his name after the case came to light and never made any contact with his family.

The accused with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, revealed his true identity when he was about to die at a Gurugram hospital due to illness.

"We received information yesterday about accused who had been eluding police till date. By the time, we reached the hospital in Gurugram, he'd died due to the liver ailment. He was working at a company in Gurugram for last five years," Ranjan said.

Recently, Gehlot telephoned his relatives to inform about his illness, however, till the time police could track him down he had died.

"He had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. He had assumed new identity, got fake Aadhaar Card, PAN Card etc, had no contact with the family. He revealed his true identity when he was about to die. Now with the main accused no more, we will file for an abatement of charge," he added.

However, father of Neetu Solanki accused the Delhi Police of not arresting Raju Gehlot intentionally as accused's uncle was a cop and was in some higher post.

"The Delhi Police played a coward role. They intentionally didn't arrest the accused as his uncle was a cop and was in a higher post. We still have doubt whether Gehlot is alive or not, maybe police is trying to hide him," the father claimed.

On February 11, 2011, the dead body of Solanki was found stuffed in a bag at New Delhi Railway Station. She was identified with the help of a tattoo on her abdomen. She was in a live-in relationship with Gehlot.

