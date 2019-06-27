Extensively using technology to keep an eye: Jammu IGP ahead of Amarnath Yatra

We are making extensive use of technology to keep an eye on anything suspicious, said MK Sinha, Inspector-General of Police, Jammu, ahead of Amarnath Yatra, on Thursday.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatris will be flagged off on 30 June from Jammu under the strict vigil of security forces with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrolling the area along the route.

"There is a 268 km long Highway in the districts through which Amarnath Yatra passes and it is the most sensitive area for us. Therefore, there is full deployment on the highway," said IGP Sinha.

Further elaborating on the arrangements he added, "The highways have been divided into zones and sectors where all zones have a gazetted officer deployed and all sectors have a non-gazetted officer. In Jammu specifically, gazetted officers have been deployed even in sectors. "

Technology is also playing a major role in ensuring smooth passage for the devotees. All vehicles will be tagged by radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags so that they can be tracked, Sinha explained.

In addition, all 'yatris' travelling without cars will have bar coding on their registration forms. Drones are also being used by the security forces to keep strict vigil in the area.

Jammu Police will also be setting up check-posts where police, central police forces and army personnel will be deployed as per requirement.

Moreover, all lodging centres, token centres, registration centres and 'yatri niwas' in Bhagwati Nagar- the starting point of Yatra - will be guarded by central paramilitary forces and local police.

IGP Sinha also added that six sensitive points have been identified on the highway which will have teams from traffic police, local police, state disaster response force and health services if there is an incident of landslide or traffic congestion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and to take stock of developmental activities.

Over 1 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the 46-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1 and conclude on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)