Not a police vehicle, man not a cop: Delhi Police on viral video

A day after a short video clip, in which a shirtless man performing stunts in a vehicle went viral on social media, the officials on Thursday clarified that the car was not a police vehicle and the person was not an

In a statement, the said that the vehicle in the video belonged to a private contractor, who has been issued a show cause notice.

"The vehicle is of a taken on hire for certain duties and it is not a police vehicle. The person in video is not a but a friend of a of the hired vehicle. The issued a show cause notice," the said.

The video, which was uploaded on a short video app, showed the man coming out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups on top of the vehicle which had a beacon and 'Delhi Police' written on the bonnet.

The police said that the incident appeared to be old and an inquiry has been ordered in connection with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)