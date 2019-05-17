Modi is not PM of masses but only of one per cent elite people: Akhilesh Yadav

Narendra is not the of Indian masses, but of one per cent elite population, said and former Yadav here on Friday.

"These elections are the elections to save the country. He (Narendra Modi) is neither mine nor your but the of only one per cent elite population. In the last five years, he has done no work of a Prime Minister and has only done advertisement," said Yadav while addressing a joint election rally with here.

"He has made his government on the basis of lies and hatred," he said, while accusing Prime Minister of doing something contrary to what he claims.

"He has always done things just opposite to what he says. He talked about bringing back the black money but the truth is that the country is going backward. In the last five years during the BJP rule, the nation's debt has increased from Rs 35 lakh crore to Rs 70 lakh crore."

"If this money has not reached poor and farmers, then has where all the money gone? A few people with a huge amount of money have left in planes," said Yadav, in an apparent reference to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya, who owe a huge amount of money to Indian banks.

The voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats including Mirzapur and Robertsganj seats in will go to polls in the last phase of on May 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

