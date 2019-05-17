Modi is not PM of masses but only of one per cent elite people: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
UP Religious Affairs Minister thinks Lord Hanuman was a Jaat
UPPSC examination: CBI registers PE to probe nepotism allegations during Mayawati rule
Akhilesh, Yogi trade barbs over Modi's poll appeal
BJP seeks apology from Mayawati for making personal attacks on PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath will waste two days if I give him a laptop: Akhilesh Yadav
-
Narendra Modi is not the prime minister of Indian masses, but of one per cent elite population, said SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday.
"These elections are the elections to save the country. He (Narendra Modi) is neither mine nor your Prime Minister but the Prime Minister of only one per cent elite population. In the last five years, he has done no work of a Prime Minister and has only done advertisement," said Yadav while addressing a joint election rally with BSP chief Mayawati here.
"He has made his government on the basis of lies and hatred," he said, while accusing Prime Minister Modi of doing something contrary to what he claims.
"He has always done things just opposite to what he says. He talked about bringing back the black money but the truth is that the country is going backward. In the last five years during the BJP rule, the nation's debt has increased from Rs 35 lakh crore to Rs 70 lakh crore."
"If this money has not reached poor and farmers, then has where all the money gone? A few people with a huge amount of money have left India in planes," said Yadav, in an apparent reference to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya, who owe a huge amount of money to Indian banks.
The voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats including Mirzapur and Robertsganj seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the last phase of General Elections on May 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU