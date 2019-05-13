First terrorist of independent India was Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

has stirred a controversy by asserting that first terrorist in independent was a Hindu, referring to Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated

The of political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam was campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency when he made the remarks.

"I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse," Haasan said.

He further expressed his wishes for an with equality and said, "I am a grandson of Gandhi and I am here to ask a question about that murder. This should be an equal India and the colours in our flag must be in the same proportion, this is the wish of every good Indian".

The statement invoked criticism from Haasan's film industry colleague Vivek Oberoi, a "star campaigner" of the BJP. Oberoi charged the with appeasing Muslims.

"Dear Kamal sir, you are a Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?" wrote on

of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, joined Oberoi in the denunciation and suggested Haasan gets treated while adding that cannot be termed a terrorist.

"Who will tell that a Hindu can never be a terrorist. Hindus don't have a mentality or culture to hurt or kill anyone. Wrong accusations have been put on some people, but no Hindu has ever been arrested for terrorism. Nathu Ram doesn't fall under the category of a terrorist. should get himself treated and should study about the community that he belongs to", Giri told ANI.

