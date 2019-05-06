Harvey Weinstein accuser Paz de la Huerta hospitalized

De La Huerta, who accused of raping her, was hospitalised on Sunday after she allegedly locked herself in a room.

According to TMZ, the was rushed from an Upper West Side building to an area hospital around late afternoon after a third party called 911 to report "an emotionally disturbed person" who needed help.

According to the sources, the 911 caller said had locked herself in a bedroom and wanted NYPD to respond so she could get medical attention.

TMZ was told that cops and EMS responded quickly and transported the 34-year-old to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's unclear what her condition is at this point, or what exactly led up to the episode but we are working on getting further details.

is one of several women who've accused the of sexual harassment and sexual assault. She had filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in 2010, with one of those resulting in an alleged rape.

Currently, Harvey is facing criminal charges related to other allegations of sexual assault in NYC. His trial has been pushed back to September.

