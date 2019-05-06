Miley Cyrus shows off her pre Met Gala preparations

Met Gala 2019, one of the most awaited fashionable event where fans will get an opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrity in the star-studded event. The are also leaving no stone unturned to start prepping up for the event. posted pictures of her workout session to express her excitement.

The 'Don't Dream it's Over' posted a series of pictures on her story to express her motivation for the event. In one of the pictures she wrote, "Pre Met Workout w bae," while she captioned the second picture as, "Ugh Hard to sleep. Toooo stoked for MET, tomorrow!"

In one picture, the pop posted a mirror selfie of her workout session while in the second one; Miley can be seen tired and relaxing for MET.

Not just the singer, also posted a picture of her Pre-Met Gala dinner dress.

Showing off her gorgeous outfit for the evening, Gaga posted a series of pictures on her account.

She paired the look with a black vertical fascinator that will definitely give the royal wedding attendees a run for their money!

Gaga offset her dress with the all-time perfect accessory a teeny tiny black purse which adds just the right amount of oomph to the whole outfit!

The theme of this year's gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. The 2019 theme is a nod to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on ' '"

Gaga is one of the co-hosts of the 2019 Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Gucci's Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles, and

Every year, the gala welcomes a few new faces. This year, those will include Styles (in Gucci!) and the iconic drag RuPaul. Some of this year's 183 committee members, which include Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, are also expected to arrive.

The gala will be held inside

