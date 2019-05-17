Nothing compares to winning World Cup, says Fran Kirby

England forward Fran has expressed her desire to lift the World Cup, saying that every kid dream of winning it for his country.

"It's what every kid dreams of, winning a for your country. There's nothing that will ever, ever beat that or even compare to it," Goal.com quoted Kirby, as saying.

The England international stated that she did not have experience when she stepped out on the field during the last

However, she said that this time she is going to play her heart out and will try to clinch the trophy.

"I didn't have much international experience going into the last I probably didn't relax and enjoy it as much as I should have, I was quite new to the team still and trying to find my feet a little bit," she said.

"This time I'm just going to go out there, enjoy it, play my heart out and hopefully come away with a trophy!" she said.

The 25-year old has won twice with her club, Chelsea and was named the and FWA Women's of the Year in 2017/18.

also encourages young girls to opt for as their career which can be 'really good' for them.

"Women's sport is growing, becoming powerful, and we want to continue to raise that platform for the young girls at home. We want them to see that you can have a career [in sport] and it can be a really, really good career," said.

Women's will be hosted by and will the opening match will be played between the host and the Korea Republic on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)