has remained secretive about her " Marvel" character till now and the Hollywood veteran has revealed that she plays the of people, called The

The Brie Larson-fronted first female standalone film marks the four-time nominee's first appearance in a superhero movie.

In the trailer of the movie, Bening's character can be seen explaining Marvel/ how they saved her and gave her a new life.

The is excited about the film and said she had fun shooting on a "secret location".

"... I was literally flown in the middle of the night to a secret location to make this film," she told on his programme "The Late Show".

When Colbert asked Bening where the location was, she said that she could not "divulge" the information.

He tried to persuade the to share her secrets by promising that he "knows things" due to his status as a member of the community.

Bening then asked if he knew who she played and he responded, "I can't even say whether I know that. You just broke the first rule of talking about movies."



To which she revealed, "I play The Supreme Intelligence, who is a God-like entity. The of the people. The artificial intelligence, which consists of the great intellects of the people for the last million years."



Her character appeared in 1967's Fantastic Four No 65 and was created by and

Bening said she had "basic knowledge" about the Cinematic Universe before she was cast in the film.

"When I read the script, I did find it slightly confusing. However, I took into my confidence and the confidence of the entire Disney Corporation, two of my kids, who I then told the story to and asked them to please explain to me what the hell was going on, which they then did.

"Once the movie comes out, it will be clear why it was somewhat confusing," she said, adding her children were able to "divulge everything to me."



Colbert asked how it was for the to star in her career's first superhero movie, to which she said it was "complete joy".

"... And I literally did go in the middle of the night on a plane to a secret location. And the people are all so good at what they do and there's this giant machine and you're just like put into the middle of it and it was really fun for me," Bening said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)