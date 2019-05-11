Federer will play Italian Open in warm-up for Roland Garros

will play in next week's Italian Open as he warms up for his return to for the first time in four years, the 20-time winner announced on Saturday.

Federer, playing his first clay court event in three years, lost in three sets to Austrian in quarter-finals on Friday.

"Hello everybody. Just finished speaking to the team and happy to say I'm coming back to to play in Italy," the 37-year-old sais in an video on Saturday.

Federer will have a first-round bye as the number three seed in Rome, where he will begin his tournament against either or

The Swiss has never won on the clay in Rome's having finished runner-up four times.

His only title at the French Open, which this year starts on May 26, was in 2009.

