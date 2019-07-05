NPAs worth Rs 4 lakh crore recovered in past four years

-
ALSO READ
New education policy on anvil: Sitharaman
Rail infrastructure requires Rs 50 lakh crore till 2030: Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman only 2nd women to present Union Budget
Budget 2019-20: India to become $3 trillion economy this year, says Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today
-
The government has recovered non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 4 lakh crore over the past four years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
In the past one year, NPAs worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been recovered, she said while presenting the first full-fledged Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government in Parliament.
Government-owned and private banks besides non-banking financial companies have been saddled with huge NPAs, leading to severe liquidity crunch in the market.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU