NPAs worth Rs 4 lakh crore recovered in past four years

The government has recovered non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 4 lakh crore over the past four years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In the past one year, NPAs worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been recovered, she said while presenting the first full-fledged Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government in Parliament.

Government-owned and private banks besides non-banking financial companies have been saddled with huge NPAs, leading to severe liquidity crunch in the market.

Fri, July 05 2019.

