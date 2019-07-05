Exclusive TV programmes for start-ups: Sitharaman

-
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that exclusive TV programmes for start-ups will be launched and the channel will be designed and executed by startups themselves.
"Exclusive TV programme exclusively for startups will be started. The channel will be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
She also said that Standup India will be continued for the entire period coinciding with the 15th Finance Commission, i.e., 2020-2025.
