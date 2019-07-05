JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Flight makes emergency landing in Boston after fire in cabin
Business Standard

Exclusive TV programmes for start-ups: Sitharaman

ANI  |  General News 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that exclusive TV programmes for start-ups will be launched and the channel will be designed and executed by startups themselves.

"Exclusive TV programme exclusively for startups will be started. The channel will be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

She also said that Standup India will be continued for the entire period coinciding with the 15th Finance Commission, i.e., 2020-2025.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU