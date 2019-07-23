NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options contracts after Sep 27

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

The stocks include Arvind, Birlasoft, Engineers India, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Raymond.

This is in reference to a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 11, 2018, regarding Review of Framework for Stocks in Derivatives Segment, which states that after a period of one year, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria will remain in the derivatives segment.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July, August and September 2019 will continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes will also be introduced in the existing contract months," the NSE said in a circular.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned security with effect from September 27, 2019," said the circular issued by Associate Vice President Khushal Shah.

