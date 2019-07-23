Blue Star wins Rs 253 crore order from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd said on Tuesday it has won an air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system order valued at Rs 253 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the air conditioning, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system for nine underground stations and associated tunnels on line 3 corridor between Mumbai Central and Bandra.

MMRCL is a joint venture between the central government and the state government of Maharashtra. Also known as Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line which is partially funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, it is the longest continuous underground metro stretch in the country.

This turnkey project will require 8,200 tonnes of refrigeration (TR) of water cooled screw and magnetic bearing chillers, chilled water and condenser water pumps, air handling units, fan coil units, piping, ducting, insulation, tunnel ventilation fans, dampers, compressed air system, associated electrical work and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

On account of space constraints in Mumbai, the size of each station box is smaller compared to metro rail systems in other parts of India. Due to this, the system design, sizing and placement of the equipment has to be managed within the limited available space.

"Blue Star with its engineering prowess, proven project management expertise and impressive track record of on-time completion is well poised to execute such complex projects," it said in a statement.

